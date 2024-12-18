Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Logan Thompson headshot

Logan Thompson News: Makes 20 saves in loss Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Thompson stopped 20 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Thompson enjoyed a strong start to the game and was absolutely dominant in the first two periods, but he gave up three goals in the final frame, so he had to settle with the loss. This was Thompson's first loss in regulation since Nov. 21, but even considering this defeat, the 27-year-old has delivered decent numbers in recent weeks. Over his last six starts, Thompson has gone 4-1-1 with a 2.33 GAA and a .903 save percentage while giving up three or fewer goals five times. The Capitals seem happy splitting the workload between Thompson and Charlie Lindgren, so the latter is likely to be between the pipes for Friday's matchup against the Hurricanes.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now