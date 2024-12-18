Logan Thompson News: Makes 20 saves in loss Tuesday

Thompson stopped 20 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Thompson enjoyed a strong start to the game and was absolutely dominant in the first two periods, but he gave up three goals in the final frame, so he had to settle with the loss. This was Thompson's first loss in regulation since Nov. 21, but even considering this defeat, the 27-year-old has delivered decent numbers in recent weeks. Over his last six starts, Thompson has gone 4-1-1 with a 2.33 GAA and a .903 save percentage while giving up three or fewer goals five times. The Capitals seem happy splitting the workload between Thompson and Charlie Lindgren, so the latter is likely to be between the pipes for Friday's matchup against the Hurricanes.