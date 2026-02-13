Logan Thompson News: Makes 24 saves Friday
Thompson stopped 24 of 25 shots in Canada's 5-1 win over Switzerland in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.
Thompson was beaten by Pius Suter in the first period, but other than that, the goaltender was solid across the board. Jordan Binnington and Darcy Kuemper are the other two netminders on the roster, and it's unclear who will get the nod for Sunday's group-stage finale against France.
