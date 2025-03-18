Logan Thompson News: Name in record books with win

Thompson made 23 saves in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Tuesday.

With the win, Thompson moved into some pretty elite territory. He is 30-4-5, and that matches the fewest regulation losses by a goalie in NHL history at the time of his 30th win. That's only been done three times, and just once in modern history. Tiny Thompson (1929-30), Bill Durnan (1943-44) and Linus Ullmark (2022-23) are the only netminders to achieve this feat.