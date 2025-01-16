Fantasy Hockey
Logan Thompson News: Notches second straight shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Thompson turned aside all 25 shots faced during Thursday's 1-0 road victory over the Senators.

Thompson has stopped 76 of 77 shots faced over his last three games - all victories. The 27-year-old is expected to start regularly with Charlie Lindgren (upper body) on the injured list so fantasy managers should make the most of the heavy workload and keep him fixed in their lineups.

