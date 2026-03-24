Logan Thompson News: Patrolling road paint
Thompson will start Tuesday's road clash against the Blues, per Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site.
Thompson will look to stay hot against the Blues, who enter Tuesday's contest equally scorching. Over his past 11 appearances, Thompson hasn't allowed more than three goals in a game while posting a 6-3-2 record, a 2.09 GAA and a .924 save percentage. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder has a 24-19-6 record, a 2.38 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 49 outings this season. Despite the difficult matchup, his strong resume makes him a good option in most fantasy formats for Tuesday and beyond.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1113 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 1113 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout16 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 321 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 2725 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More