Logan Thompson News: Patrolling road paint

Thompson will start Tuesday's road clash against the Blues, per Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site.

Thompson will look to stay hot against the Blues, who enter Tuesday's contest equally scorching. Over his past 11 appearances, Thompson hasn't allowed more than three goals in a game while posting a 6-3-2 record, a 2.09 GAA and a .924 save percentage. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder has a 24-19-6 record, a 2.38 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 49 outings this season. Despite the difficult matchup, his strong resume makes him a good option in most fantasy formats for Tuesday and beyond.