Logan Thompson News: Poised to start Wednesday

Thompson is slated to guard the cage on the road against Carolina on Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Thompson will be looking to rebound from his previous tilt in which he gave up seven goals on 22 shots (.682 save percentage) in a defeat to the Sabres. That disastrous outing notwithstanding, it's been a solid year for Thompson, as he has set new personal bests in wins (31) and GAA (2.43) -- though he continues to split the workload with Charlie Lindgren.