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Logan Thompson News: Posts 21-save shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Thompson recorded a 21-save shutout in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

Thompson is doing everything he can to keep the Capitals on the fringe of the playoff race. He's won five of his last six outings, though he's only had a good performance in two of those games. This was his career-best third shutout of the campaign, and he's up to 29-21-6 with a 2.47 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 56 appearances. Impressively, he hasn't worn down despite already playing in 10 more games than any other season in his career -- his season-long numbers are right in line with what he did last year. The Capitals have a critical pair of games coming up over the weekend as they visit the Penguins on Saturday before hosting them in a rematch Sunday.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
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