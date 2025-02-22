Logan Thompson News: Returns to winning ways

Thompson turned aside 29 of 32 shots faced during Saturday's 8-3 road win over the Penguins.

Thompson got plenty of goal support from his teammates to get him back in the win column for the first time since Feb. 4. The 27-year-old has tied his career-high of 25 wins in just 32 starts in the 2024-25 season and could be in the Vezina Trophy conversation once the season concludes so fantasy manager should consider him an automatic start the rest of the way.