Logan Thompson News: Saddled with loss

Thompson turned aside 25 of 27 shots faced during Thursday's 2-1 home loss to the Avalanche.

Thompson put together another solid performance, but the Capitals struggled to light the lamp in their first game since losing captain Alex Ovechkin (calf) to long-term injury. The 27-year-old has put together a strong start to his first season with Washington, but he will need to get back in the win column to separate himself from Charlie Lindgren and secure the top spot on the Capitals depth chart.