Logan Thompson News: Second straight win

Thompson stopped 17 of 19 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Thompson protected the Caps' crease after not playing in the 3-2 road win over the Rangers, and he recorded a second straight win while delivering a solid display between the pipes. Thompson continues to split time with Charlie Lindgren, so it's unclear if the 28-year-old netminder, who has gone 3-2-0 with a 2.81 GAA and an .893 save percentage over his last five games, will start against the Kraken on Sunday. If he doesn't, his next chance to protect the Caps' crease would come against the Ducks on Monday.