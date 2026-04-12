Logan Thompson News: Secures win No. 30
Thompson turned aside nine shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.
The Capitals out-shot the home squad 30-12 on the afternoon, and all the goals against Thompson came in a wild second period that featured seven of the game's nine tallies. The win was Thompson's 30th of the season, marking the second straight campaign he's reached that plateau, and over his last 12 starts he's gone 8-2-2 with a 2.64 GAA and .907 save percentage.
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