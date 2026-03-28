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Logan Thompson News: Set to face Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Thompson is set to start on the road against Vegas on Saturday, per Capitals radio announcer John Walton.

Thompson is 1-1-1 with a 3.01 GAA and a .900 save percentage over his past three outings. He's been better overall in 2025-26, posting a 25-20-6 record, 2.40 GAA and .914 save percentage in 51 appearances. Vegas has been struggling over its past 15 matches, going 4-10-1 while averaging just 2.07 goals per game.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
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