Logan Thompson News: Set to face Winnipeg

Thompson will be between the pipes Tuesday in Winnipeg, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Thompson is rolling of late with six straight wins and a 2.47 GAA and a .909 save percentage during that stretch. The 28-year-old has a tough road assignment Tuesday against a Winnipeg squad that has generated 3.45 goals per game this season, which ranks third in the NHL. Thompson conceded five goals in an overtime loss to the Jets on Feb. 1. He's 3-1-1 over six career appearances versus Winnipeg.