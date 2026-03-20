Logan Thompson headshot

Logan Thompson News: Set to start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Thompson is expected to be in goal at home against New Jersey on Friday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Thompson has played in nine of the Caps' last 11 outings while posting a 5-3-1 record and 2.12 GAA. At some point, the team may decide to ease up on the workload for Thompson, considering it faces a significant uphill battle in securing a playoff spot. Until then, Thompson's ratios continue to be decent, and he's getting frequent starts, making him a top-end fantasy target.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
9 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 11
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
9 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
12 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
17 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 27
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 27
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
21 days ago