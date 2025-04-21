Logan Thompson News: Set to start in Game 1

Thompson (upper body) will the patrol the home blue paint Monday versus the Canadiens in Game 1, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

This will be Thompson's first start since April 2 -- he missed the last seven games of the regular season due to his upper-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old had lost his last three outings, which followed up a six-game winning streak. He's appeared in just four postseason contests in his career, owning a 2-2-0 record, .921 save percentage and 2.35 GAA.