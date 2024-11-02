Logan Thompson News: Set to start Saturday
Thompson is expected to guard the home net against Columbus on Saturday, per Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network.
Thompson has a 4-0-0 record, but that's largely due to the offensive support he's received. The 27-year-old netminder has surrendered at least three goals in three of his four starts, leaving him with a 3.21 GAA and an .876 save percentage this season. The Blue Jackets rank ninth offensively with 3.70 goals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now