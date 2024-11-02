Logan Thompson News: Set to start Saturday

Thompson is expected to guard the home net against Columbus on Saturday, per Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network.

Thompson has a 4-0-0 record, but that's largely due to the offensive support he's received. The 27-year-old netminder has surrendered at least three goals in three of his four starts, leaving him with a 3.21 GAA and an .876 save percentage this season. The Blue Jackets rank ninth offensively with 3.70 goals per game.