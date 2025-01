Thompson is expected to start in Thursday's tilt against Ottawa, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Thompson has stopped 99 of 104 shots (.952 save percentage) while winning three of his past four appearances. That brings him up to 19-2-3 with a 2.23 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 24 outings overall. Ottawa is in a three-way tie for 20th in goals per game with 2.88.