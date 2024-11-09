Fantasy Hockey
Logan Thompson News: Sets team record with win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 9, 2024 at 7:57pm

Thompson made 24 saves in an 8-1 win over the Blues on Saturday.

Thompson is the first goalie to win his first seven starts with the Caps. He was excellent in the second period when Washington was outshot 11-4, but he could still improve his rebound control. Still, Thompson is well-rested every time he hits the blue paint, and that means he's an exceptional daily play while platooning with Charlie Lindgren.

