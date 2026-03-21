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Logan Thompson News: Sharp in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Thompson made 30 saves in Friday's 2-1 win over the Devils.

The 29-year-old netminder nearly came away with his third shutout of the season, but Jesper Bratt finally got a puck past him inside the final minute of the third period with New Jersey's net empty. Thompson has just one regulation loss in his last five starts, going 3-1-1 with a dazzling 1.98 GAA and .932 save percentage as the Capitals try to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
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