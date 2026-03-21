Logan Thompson News: Sharp in Friday's win
Thompson made 30 saves in Friday's 2-1 win over the Devils.
The 29-year-old netminder nearly came away with his third shutout of the season, but Jesper Bratt finally got a puck past him inside the final minute of the third period with New Jersey's net empty. Thompson has just one regulation loss in his last five starts, going 3-1-1 with a dazzling 1.98 GAA and .932 save percentage as the Capitals try to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1110 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 1110 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout13 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 318 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 2722 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More