Logan Thompson News: Sharp in Friday's win

Thompson made 30 saves in Friday's 2-1 win over the Devils.

The 29-year-old netminder nearly came away with his third shutout of the season, but Jesper Bratt finally got a puck past him inside the final minute of the third period with New Jersey's net empty. Thompson has just one regulation loss in his last five starts, going 3-1-1 with a dazzling 1.98 GAA and .932 save percentage as the Capitals try to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.