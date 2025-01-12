Logan Thompson News: Sharp in Saturday's win

Thompson allowed a goal on 33 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Filip Forsberg scored on the power play in the second period, but nothing else got by Thompson. It was more impressive the 27-year-old goalie was able to play so well after playing two-plus periods in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens following an upper-body injury to Charlie Lindgren. Thompson has won six of his last seven appearances while allowing a total of 13 goals in that span. He's 18-2-3 with a 2.32 GAA and a .919 save percentage over 23 outings. Thompson has thrived in a timeshare this year, but the No. 1 job is his alone during Lindgren's absence, so fantasy managers may want to monitor how Thompson fares under a heavier workload.