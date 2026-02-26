Logan Thompson headshot

Logan Thompson News: Sharp in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Thompson made 23 saves in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

The 29-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period, before a Capitals turnover in their own zone led to a Noah Cates tip-in. It was still an impressive performance from Thompson after the heartbreak of Team Canada's loss to the USA in the gold medal game at the Olympics, and over 12 NHL outings since the beginning of January he's posted a 2.59 GAA and .909 save percentage, albeit with just a 5-6-1 record to show for it.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson
