Logan Thompson News: Sharp in Wednesday's win
Thompson made 23 saves in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.
The 29-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period, before a Capitals turnover in their own zone led to a Noah Cates tip-in. It was still an impressive performance from Thompson after the heartbreak of Team Canada's loss to the USA in the gold medal game at the Olympics, and over 12 NHL outings since the beginning of January he's posted a 2.59 GAA and .909 save percentage, albeit with just a 5-6-1 record to show for it.
