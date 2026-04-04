Logan Thompson News: Shines in Saturday's win
Thompson halted 37 of 39 shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.
After struggling in Thursday's outing, Thompson was dominant in Saturday's contest from the second period onward. Overall, he now has a 28-21-6 record, a 2.52 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 55 appearances this season. The 29-year-old netminder has been a workhorse for the Capitals as of late, appearing in 16 of Washington's 18 games since the Olympics. He has a strong floor for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs and has a chance to reach 30 or more wins for the second consecutive season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5Yesterday
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers4 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 24 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins8 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1126 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More