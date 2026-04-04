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Logan Thompson News: Shines in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Thompson halted 37 of 39 shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

After struggling in Thursday's outing, Thompson was dominant in Saturday's contest from the second period onward. Overall, he now has a 28-21-6 record, a 2.52 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 55 appearances this season. The 29-year-old netminder has been a workhorse for the Capitals as of late, appearing in 16 of Washington's 18 games since the Olympics. He has a strong floor for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs and has a chance to reach 30 or more wins for the second consecutive season.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
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