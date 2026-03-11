Logan Thompson headshot

Logan Thompson News: Slated starter Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Thompson is expected to start on the road against Philadelphia on Wednesday, per Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.

Thompson has a 22-18-4 record, 2.42 GAA and .912 save percentage in 44 outings in 2025-26. He stopped 23 of 26 shots in a 7-3 victory over Calgary in his last start Monday. Thompson turned aside 23 of 24 shots en route to a 3-1 victory over the Flyers on Feb. 25, so he'll be looking for a similar result Wednesday.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
