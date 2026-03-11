Logan Thompson News: Slated starter Wednesday
Thompson is expected to start on the road against Philadelphia on Wednesday, per Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.
Thompson has a 22-18-4 record, 2.42 GAA and .912 save percentage in 44 outings in 2025-26. He stopped 23 of 26 shots in a 7-3 victory over Calgary in his last start Monday. Thompson turned aside 23 of 24 shots en route to a 3-1 victory over the Flyers on Feb. 25, so he'll be looking for a similar result Wednesday.
