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Logan Thompson News: Slated to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Thompson is expected to defend the road blue paint in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Thompson shut out the Maple Leafs in his last start Wednesday, stopping 22 shots. He is 29-21-6 with a 2.47 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 56 starts in 2025-26. The Capitals are generating 3.16 goals per game, 15th in the league this season.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
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