Logan Thompson News: Starting against Colorado

Thompson will start Thursday's home game against the Avalanche, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Thompson was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, but he was also late getting onto the ice and appeared to be in some discomfort. He appeared to tweak something during Sunday's win over the Golden Knights, but he specified after Thursday's morning skate that he's "all good" and will be between the pipes against the Avalanche. Thompson has been effective over the first month and a half of the season, posting an 8-0-1 record, 2.63 GAA and .913 save percentage over nine appearances.