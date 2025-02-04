Logan Thompson News: Starting against Florida

Thompson will draw the home start Tuesday versus the Panthers, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Thompson conceded five goals in a game for just the second time this season in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Winnipeg. Thompson has a 2-1-0 record, 2.67 GAA and .914 save percentage in three career appearances against the Panthers. Florida is coming off a 6-3 win over the Islanders on Sunday.