Logan Thompson headshot

Logan Thompson News: Starting against Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 8:40am

Thompson will draw the home start Tuesday versus the Panthers, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Thompson conceded five goals in a game for just the second time this season in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Winnipeg. Thompson has a 2-1-0 record, 2.67 GAA and .914 save percentage in three career appearances against the Panthers. Florida is coming off a 6-3 win over the Islanders on Sunday.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
