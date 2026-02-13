Logan Thompson headshot

Logan Thompson News: Starting Friday for Canada

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Thompson will patrol the Canadian crease versus Switzerland on Friday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Jordan Binnington, who stymied the Czechs on Thursday with a 26-save shutout, is getting the night off and Darcy Kuemper will back up Thompson. Thompson is 19-16-4 with a 2.45 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 39 starts for Washington this season. Switzerland opened their Olympic Games with a 4-0 win over France on Wednesday.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
