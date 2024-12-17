Fantasy Hockey
Logan Thompson News: Starting in Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Thompson will protect the road goal versus the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Greg Boysen of CHGO Sports reports.

Thompson will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Charlie Lindgren started in a 3-1 loss to the Stars on Monday. Thompson has won four of his last five starts, giving up a total of 11 goals in that span, so he's still a strong fantasy play even with the back-to-back situation factored in.

