Logan Thompson News: Starting in Edmonton

Thompson is set to start in Tuesday's road matchup against the Oilers, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Thompson is at the top of his game in the new year, sporting a 6-0-1 record, .944 save percentage and 1.48 GAA through seven appearances in January. The 27-year-old has allowed just two goals while posting two shutouts during his current four-game winning streak. Thompson will face an Oilers team that sits seventh in the NHL with 3.28 goals per game, but they'll be without Connor McDavid, who was suspended for three games Monday.