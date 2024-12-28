Logan Thompson News: Starting in Toronto
Thompson will be between the visiting pipes in Toronto on Saturday, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.
Thompson has been sensational for the Capitals this season, going 13-2-2 with a 2.40 GAA and a .914 save percentage. He is on track for his best season in the NHL, as he was 25-14-5 last season with Vegas. The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.14 goals per game in 2024-25, after a 5-2 win in Detroit on Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now