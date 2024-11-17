Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Logan Thompson headshot

Logan Thompson News: Starting in Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Thompson will guard the road goal Sunday versus the Golden Knights, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Thompson is coming off a 30-save effort in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto. He has a 7-0-1 record with a 2.71 GAA and a .906 save percentage through eight appearances this season. Thompson made 24 saves in a 4-2 win over Vegas on Oct.15. The Golden Knights sit second in the league with 4.12 goals per game in 2024-25.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now