Logan Thompson News: Starting in Vegas

Thompson will guard the road goal Sunday versus the Golden Knights, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Thompson is coming off a 30-save effort in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto. He has a 7-0-1 record with a 2.71 GAA and a .906 save percentage through eight appearances this season. Thompson made 24 saves in a 4-2 win over Vegas on Oct.15. The Golden Knights sit second in the league with 4.12 goals per game in 2024-25.