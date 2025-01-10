Fantasy Hockey
Logan Thompson

Logan Thompson News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 10:58am

Thompson will patrol the visiting crease in Nashville on Saturday, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Thompson has been outstanding this season as he has been splitting the net with Charlie Lindgren. Thompson -- who is on a five-game winning streak -- is 17-2-2 with a 2.31 GAA and a .919 save percentage. The Predators are the lowest-scoring team in the NHL, averaging only 2.44 goals in 2024-25.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
