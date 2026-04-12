Logan Thompson News: Starting Sunday
Thompson will get the start in net Sunday against the Penguins, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
It's a must-win game for the Capitals in order to keep their slim playoff chances alive, and it will be starts on back-to-back days for Thompson while Charlie Lindgren (upper body) continues to battle an injury that will prevent him from suiting up Sunday. It will be the first time this season that he'll start both ends of a back-to-back. On the season, the 29-year-old holds a 30-21-6 record, 2.48 GAA and .910 save percentage.
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