Logan Thompson News: Starting Sunday matinee

Thompson will get the start in goal Sunday against the Capitals, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

After Sunday, Thompson will have made nine of the last 10 starts and three in a row in goal for the Capitals. Over his last three appearances, he has been razor-sharp, stopping 96 of the 100 shots he's faced for a .960 save percentage. Overall, the 29-year-old is 24-19-5 with a 2.36 GAA and a .915 save percentage. The league-leading Avalanche, owners of the most potent offense in the league at 3.69 goals per game, await Sunday.