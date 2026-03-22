Logan Thompson News: Starting Sunday's matinee
Thompson will get the start in goal Sunday against the Avalanche, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.
Thompson's in line to start for the ninth time in Washington's last 10 games. Over his last three appearances, he has been razor-sharp, stopping 96 of 100 shots faced. Overall, the 29-year-old is 24-19-5 with a 2.36 GAA and a .915 save percentage. He'll face a tough test Sunday against Colorado's league-best offense.
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