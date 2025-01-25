Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Logan Thompson headshot

Logan Thompson News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Thompson will defend the road net versus the Flames on Tuesday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Charlie Lindgren will make his second straight start when Washington visits Vancouver on Saturday. Thompson, a Calgary native, will be well-rested ahead of his homecoming outing. He has stopped 123 of 127 shots during his five-game winning streak. Thompson has a 22-2-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.09 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 27 appearances this season. Calgary has posted only 2.65 goals per game in 2024-25.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now