Logan Thompson News: Starting Tuesday

Thompson will defend the road net versus the Flames on Tuesday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Charlie Lindgren will make his second straight start when Washington visits Vancouver on Saturday. Thompson, a Calgary native, will be well-rested ahead of his homecoming outing. He has stopped 123 of 127 shots during his five-game winning streak. Thompson has a 22-2-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.09 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 27 appearances this season. Calgary has posted only 2.65 goals per game in 2024-25.