Logan Thompson News: Starting Wednesday's matchup
Thompson will start Wednesday's home game against the Flyers, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Although Thompson saw some playing time for Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, he won't require additional rest time following the break in the NHL schedule and will start during the Capitals' first game back. Over his six starts leading up to the Olympic break, he went 2-4-0 with a 3.06 GAA and .892 save percentage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!3 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks8 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions18 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers20 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More