Logan Thompson headshot

Logan Thompson News: Starting Wednesday's matchup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Thompson will start Wednesday's home game against the Flyers, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Although Thompson saw some playing time for Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, he won't require additional rest time following the break in the NHL schedule and will start during the Capitals' first game back. Over his six starts leading up to the Olympic break, he went 2-4-0 with a 3.06 GAA and .892 save percentage.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
18 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
20 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
22 days ago