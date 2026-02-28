Logan Thompson News: Stays hot in Friday's win
Thompson made 24 saves in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.
The 29-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period before withstanding a furious comeback attempt from Vegas as the visitors tried to rally from a 3-0 deficit. Thompson has won three straight starts sandwiched around the Olympic break, allowing five goals on 79 shots during that span, and on the season he's 21-16-4 with what would be a career-best 2.40 GAA.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 27Yesterday
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27Yesterday
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 253 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!6 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More