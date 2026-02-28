Logan Thompson headshot

Logan Thompson News: Stays hot in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Thompson made 24 saves in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

The 29-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period before withstanding a furious comeback attempt from Vegas as the visitors tried to rally from a 3-0 deficit. Thompson has won three straight starts sandwiched around the Olympic break, allowing five goals on 79 shots during that span, and on the season he's 21-16-4 with what would be a career-best 2.40 GAA.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
