Logan Thompson News: Stays perfect

Thompson stopped 33 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

The former Golden Knight is a perfect 6-0-0 to begin his first campaign with the Capitals, allowing three goals or less in five of his six starts with a 2.81 GAA and .903 save percentage. The strict rotation between Thompson and Charlie Lindgren is working out great for Washington, but it's the latter that's been between the pipes for all three of the team's losses so far.