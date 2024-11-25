Logan Thompson News: Superb in Sunrise

Thompson turned aside 20 of 21 shots faced during Monday's 4-1 road win over the Panthers.

Thompson has been paying outstanding dividends for the Capitals since being acquired from the Golden Knights in an offseason trade and has now surrendered two-or-fewer goals in six of his last seven appearances. Charlie Lindgren is likely to get the nod Wednesday against Tampa Bay given that the Capitals have been evenly splitting the workload to this point.