Logan Thompson News: Surrenders seven goals Sunday

Thompson saved 15 of 22 shots on net in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Sabres.

Sunday's performance is one that Thompson will quickly want to put behind him ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Sabres put the puck past him three times in both the second and third periods. With the loss, the 28-year-old netminder has a 31-5-6 record with a 2.43 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 42 appearances this season. Sunday's performance was only Thompson's second regulation loss in March and he remains a top option in all fantasy formats when he does play. As the Capitals move closer to locking up the top seed in the Eastern Conference, however, Thompson might see additional games of rest before the postseason. Because of this, it is best to have additional netminders in fantasy to deploy on Thompson's off days.