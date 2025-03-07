Logan Thompson News: Tending twine Friday

Thompson will patrol the home crease versus Detroit on Friday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Thompson is having a fabulous season as he is 26-4-5 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.32 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Thompson has struggled of late, going 1-2-0 in his last three starts, allowing nine goals on 80 shots (.887 save percentage). The Red Wings are a tired team, coming off a 4-2 home loss to Utah on Thursday. Detroit is generating 2.84 goals per game, 19th in the NHL.