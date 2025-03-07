Fantasy Hockey
Logan Thompson News: Tending twine Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Thompson will patrol the home crease versus Detroit on Friday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Thompson is having a fabulous season as he is 26-4-5 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.32 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Thompson has struggled of late, going 1-2-0 in his last three starts, allowing nine goals on 80 shots (.887 save percentage). The Red Wings are a tired team, coming off a 4-2 home loss to Utah on Thursday. Detroit is generating 2.84 goals per game, 19th in the NHL.

