Logan Thompson News: Tending twine Friday
Thompson will be between the home pipes versus Vegas on Friday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.
Thompson returned from the Olympic Games and turned aside 23 shots in a 3-1 victory over Philadelphia on Wednesday. He is 20-16-4 with a 2.41 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 40 starts this season. The Golden Knights are generating 3.38 goals per game in 2025-26, eighth overall in the league.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 252 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!5 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks10 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions20 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More