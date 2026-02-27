Logan Thompson News: Tending twine Friday

Thompson will be between the home pipes versus Vegas on Friday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Thompson returned from the Olympic Games and turned aside 23 shots in a 3-1 victory over Philadelphia on Wednesday. He is 20-16-4 with a 2.41 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 40 starts this season. The Golden Knights are generating 3.38 goals per game in 2025-26, eighth overall in the league.