Logan Thompson News: Tending twine Saturday

Thompson will patrol the home blue paint versus the Rangers on Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Thompson is on a three-game winning streak, allowing four goals on 90 shots (.956 save percentage). Thompson has outperformed platoon partner Charlie Lindgren this season, going 15-2-2 with a 2.30 GAA and a .918 save percentage. The Rangers have earned 2.78 goals per game in 2024-25.