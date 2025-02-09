Fantasy Hockey
Logan Thompson headshot

Logan Thompson News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Thompson will patrol the home crease against Utah on Sunday, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Thompson is coming off a 30-save performance in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Florida. He has a 24-2-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.18 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 30 appearances this season. Utah ranks 24th in the league with 2.78 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 7-3 to Carolina on Saturday.

