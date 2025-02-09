Logan Thompson News: Tending twine Sunday

Thompson will patrol the home crease against Utah on Sunday, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Thompson is coming off a 30-save performance in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Florida. He has a 24-2-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.18 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 30 appearances this season. Utah ranks 24th in the league with 2.78 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 7-3 to Carolina on Saturday.