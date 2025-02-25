Fantasy Hockey
Logan Thompson News: Tending twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Thompson will defend the home cage against the Flames on Tuesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Thompson has been seeing a heavy workload since the start of February, playing two of every three games for the Caps. If that trend continues, the 28-year-old netminder figures to be back in the crease against the Blues at home Thursday before Charlie Lindgren gets the nod at home versus Tampa Bay on Saturday. For his part, Thompson is undefeated in regulation since Dec. 17 versus the Blackhawks, going 13-0-3 over his last 16 starts while registering a 2.02 GAA and two shutouts.

