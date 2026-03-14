Logan Thompson headshot

Logan Thompson News: Tough shootout loss Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 4:48pm

Thompson turned aside 32 shots in regulation and overtime and eight of nine shootout attempts in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Washington took leads in the second and third periods, only for Charlie McAvoy to put the puck past Thompson each time to tie it up. The 29-year-old netminder then got locked in an epic shootout battle with Jeremy Swayman that was decided when Fraser Minten beat Thompson on the backhand in the ninth round. Thompson has allowed no more than three goals in eight straight outings since the beginning of February, going 4-3-1 over that stretch with a .915 save percentage.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Logan Thompson See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
3 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 11
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
11 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 27
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 27
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
15 days ago