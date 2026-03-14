Logan Thompson News: Tough shootout loss Saturday

Thompson turned aside 32 shots in regulation and overtime and eight of nine shootout attempts in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Washington took leads in the second and third periods, only for Charlie McAvoy to put the puck past Thompson each time to tie it up. The 29-year-old netminder then got locked in an epic shootout battle with Jeremy Swayman that was decided when Fraser Minten beat Thompson on the backhand in the ninth round. Thompson has allowed no more than three goals in eight straight outings since the beginning of February, going 4-3-1 over that stretch with a .915 save percentage.