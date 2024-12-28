Logan Thompson News: Triumphant in Toronto

Thompson turned aside 35 of 37 shots faced during Saturday's 5-2 road win over the Maple Leafs.

Thompson had to make some spectacular saves as the Maple Leafs mounted a push in the third period. The 27-year-old has allowed two-or-fewer goals in nine of his last 10 starts and now sports a 14-2-2 record in 18 appearances to start the 2024-25 season. Charlie Lindgren is expected to get the start for Sunday's matinee against the Red Wings.