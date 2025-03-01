Logan Thompson News: Two losses in row

Thompson made 16 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Lightning on Saturday. He allowed two goals.

The game was tight -- it was 1-0 Tampa Bay until the 6:08 mark of the third period. It was Thompson's fourth regulation loss of the season, which is an impressive feat this deep in the season (25-4-5). It was his second straight loss, and the first time this season he's lost two in a row whether in regulation or overtime. Thompson will rebound.