Logan Thompson

Logan Thompson News: Two straight losses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2025 at 4:19pm

Thompson made 16 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Lightning on Saturday. The third goal was an empty-netter.

The game was tight -- it was 1-0 Tampa Bay until the 6:08 mark of the third period. Thompson received his fourth regulation loss of the season, which is an impressive feat this deep in the campaign (25-4-5). It was his second straight loss and the first time this season he's lost consecutive outings, whether in regulation or overtime. Thompson will rebound.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
