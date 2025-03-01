Logan Thompson News: Two straight losses
Thompson made 16 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Lightning on Saturday. The third goal was an empty-netter.
The game was tight -- it was 1-0 Tampa Bay until the 6:08 mark of the third period. Thompson received his fourth regulation loss of the season, which is an impressive feat this deep in the campaign (25-4-5). It was his second straight loss and the first time this season he's lost consecutive outings, whether in regulation or overtime. Thompson will rebound.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now